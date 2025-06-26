Fraud victims among top crypto ATM users

By

Australian regulator says.

Australia's financial crimes monitoring agency said that it has identified 90 scam victims, money mules and suspected offenders as the top crypto ATM users in the country, amid efforts to address crimes enabled by digital currency.

Fraud victims among top crypto ATM users

A nationwide operation led by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) examined the most prolific crypto ATM users in each state, and based on the transaction values, identified cases likely linked to scams or fraud.

"We suspected that a large volume of crypto ATM transactions were probably illicit, but disturbingly, our law enforcement partners found that almost all of the transactions we referred involved victims rather than criminals," AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas said.

In one instance, AUSTRAC identified a woman in her 70s who had deposited more than $430,000 into crypto ATMs after falling victim to romance and investment scams.

Earlier this month, AUSTRAC had placed conditions and limits on crypto ATM providers after flagging compliance concerns, with the number of active machines exceeding 1800.

Lately, the Australian corporate regulator has been cracking down on cryptocurrency exchanges as well, with Binance and Blockchain Global coming under scrutiny.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
austraccrimefinancial services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Futureproof Your Business with Datacom, Microsoft, and AMD Ryzen&#8482; AI PCs
Futureproof Your Business with Datacom, Microsoft, and AMD Ryzen™ AI PCs
See everything. Do more.
See everything. Do more.

Events

Most Read Articles

How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it

How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it
ANZ's Maile Carnegie to exit next month

ANZ's Maile Carnegie to exit next month
NAB brings Pete Steel into new digital, data and AI exec role

NAB brings Pete Steel into new digital, data and AI exec role
ANZ consolidates operational risk into ServiceNow

ANZ consolidates operational risk into ServiceNow
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?