France's Atos picks AWS as preferred partner

By on
France's Atos picks AWS as preferred partner

Cloud deal to cover 800 customers.

French IT consulting firm Atos is making Amazon Web Services (AWS) its preferred partner for migrating its clients' workloads to the cloud, it said on Wednesday.

The enhanced partnership will give AWS access to more than 800 of Atos' infrastructure services customers globally, and lead to the training of 20,000 employees on AWS' technology at Atos.

For Atos' management, the five-year accord, whose financial terms haven't been disclosed, is another step in the company's attempted turnaround, following a painful fall from grace.

"This sends a very strong message to my teams that the future will be made with 'hyperscalers' (AWS, Google, Microsoft's Azure) and that we'll have to start developing our services around their platform and not only in our datacenters," said Nourdine Bihmane, co-CEO of Atos.

Bihmane, in charge of turning around Atos' loss-making Tech Foundations IT consulting legacy activities, added the partnership would probably lead to lower revenues but to better satisfaction of top clients and higher margins at the division.

Bihmane declined to elaborate on the specifics of the deal, but said it was aimed at getting Atos, which has been lagging behind peers on cloud migration, "back in the game."

The AWS-Atos partnership will allow Atos' customers with large infrastructure outsourcing contracts to quicken their workload migrations to the cloud, Atos said in its statement.

Atos said it would consult with over 800 customers to offer a new hybrid cloud service with the option to move selected workloads to AWS.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
atosawscloudstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000
RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation

RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation
NAB unveils its next technology strategy

NAB unveils its next technology strategy
RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

Digital Nation

Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?