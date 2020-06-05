France, Germany back European cloud computing 'moonshot'

By on
France, Germany back European cloud computing 'moonshot'

Take on Amazon, Microsoft and Google dominance.

France and Germany threw their weight on Thursday behind plans to create a cloud computing ecosystem that seeks to reduce Europe’s dependence on Silicon Valley giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

The project, dubbed Gaia-X, will establish common standards for storing and processing data on servers that are sited locally and comply with the European Union’s strict laws on data privacy.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, speaking in Berlin, described Gaia-X as a “moonshot” that would help reassert Europe’s technological sovereignty, and invited other countries and companies to join.

“We are not China, we are not the United States, we are European countries with our own values and with our own economic interest that we want to defend,” his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said in Paris in a joint video news conference.

The initiative comes as France and Germany step up economic cooperation to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Both have backed an EU-wide recovery plan while Berlin has just announced a major fiscal stimulus.

In an initial step, 22 French and German companies will set up a non-profit foundation to run Gaia-X, which is not conceived as a direct rival to the “hyperscale” US cloud providers but would instead referee a common set of European rules.

“Building a European-based alternative is possible only if we play collectively,” said Michel Paulin, CEO of independent French cloud service provider OVHcloud.

One important concept underpinning Gaia-X is “reversibility”, a principle that would allow users to easily switch providers. First services are due to be offered in 2021.

That is already far too late, according to analysts at Gartner, who forecast that the global market for public cloud services will grow by 17 percent to US$228 billion this year. “The leading cloud providers have already moved quickly to build up this market,” said Gartner analyst Rene Buest.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon web services aws azure cloud europe gaiax google microsoft microsoft azure

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans
NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint

NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint
NAB tells staff to up their digital and data game

NAB tells staff to up their digital and data game
CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions

CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?