Flight Centre taps technology for cost control

By

Invests in future growth drivers.

Flight Centre Travel Group said it has still been able to invest in technology and other growth opportunities despite cost and margin pressures.

Flight Centre taps technology for cost control

The travel agency declared total operating expenses of $2.033 billion as it invested in future growth drivers across people, products, network, technology and sustainability.

Under technology, Flight Centre invested in FCM Travel and digital booking and management platform, Melon, incorporating new features.

It also spent on a portal offering independent agents 'single-door' access to its suite of tools.

In its leisure and corporate brands, the company said it is pushing innovation by investing in an improved customer experience and using artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA).

In its full-year results on Wednesday, Flight Centre’s corporate CEO Chris Galanty also said its corporate total transaction value (TTV) reached $11 billion over the year, with $4 billion directly attributed to its corporate strategy.

Galanty said the company wanted to unlockl productivity gains and customer growth.

“This means that we're launching a productive operation strategy really to deliver better customer consistency, better productivity, more automation, digitisation and better returns to profitability," he said.

He added the company has onboarded “more than 1000 people this year” with the business now “fully right-sized with full staffing globally”

Galanty also said the company has a “very strong pipeline of potential customers right now” leading to “greater efficiency and economies of scale”.

“But further than that, we want to invest heavily, as I said, in our productive operations to make sure that we're investing more in streamlining and standardising systems and making sure we introduce even more automation into our business.

“All of that leads to increased margin improvement, both from a cost and income side.

"Also we're investing in new services that we can generate new revenue from by solving more customer problems.”

He also said all of its new customers “have been going straight on to the FCM platform” with all current customers to “be migrated on to a new technology this year”.

Group total transaction value (TTV) is up 112 percent to $21.9 billion, its second strongest full-year result after FY19.

The company also recorded underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $301.6 million, a 265 percent year-on-year improvement. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
corporate travellerfcm travelflight centremelonstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024

Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024
Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years

Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years
Woolworths digital and analytics capabilities to only grow in importance

Woolworths digital and analytics capabilities to only grow in importance
Wesfarmers goes deeper into AI and digital

Wesfarmers goes deeper into AI and digital

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?