Flight Centre seeking CISO

After incumbent is promoted to global CSO role.

Flight Centre Travel Group is looking for a chief information security officer (CISO), following the promotion of incumbent Daniella Pittis to a higher-level chief security officer (CSO) role in March.

The company launched its recruitment last week, seeking a replacement CISO to help "establish the information security strategy and direction for the enterprise."

"The CISO will help oversee and coordinate all information security efforts across the company and is accountable and responsible for enterprise wide results," it said in the advertisement.

The CISO will be reporting to Pittis as CSO, a spokesperson told iTnews.

“Our incumbent CISO … has been promoted into a new role of chief security officer, managing information security, privacy and enterprise risk management within Flight Centre Travel Group," the spokesperson said.

Pittis had held the CISO role for Flight Centre since April 2019. 

