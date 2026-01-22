Fix out for remotely exploited Cisco enterprise UC suite bug

By
Follow google news

Flaw allows for RCE and root privilege escalation.

Patches are available for a critical vulnerability in Cisco's unified communications (UC) products, following detection of the bug being exploited by attackers in the wild.

Fix out for remotely exploited Cisco enterprise UC suite bug

Unauthenticated remote attackers can execute arbitrary code on the underlying operating system of the UC products, via their web-based management interface.

A successful exploit could allow the attacker to obtain user-level access to the operating system on unpatched devices, and then escalate their privileges to those of the root super-user with full administrative rights.

Improper validation of user-supplied HTTP requests, which attackers can abuse, is behind the remote code execution vulnerability.

Cisco's Unified Communications Manager (CM), CM SME, CM IM&P, Unity Connection and Webex Dedicated Calling Instance are affected and need to be patched.

There are no workarounds for the flaw which is scored as 8.2 out of 10.

The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has added the flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-20045, to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities must-fix catalogue.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisco unified communicationssecuritywebex

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia to tap law enforcement data for staff security

Services Australia to tap law enforcement data for staff security
Vic Education database breached via school's network

Vic Education database breached via school's network
Microsoft patches single-click Copilot data stealing attack

Microsoft patches single-click Copilot data stealing attack
Microsoft releases fix for flawed January security update

Microsoft releases fix for flawed January security update
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?