First NSW ICUs get e-health records

By on
First NSW ICUs get e-health records

With a further six to come.

eHealth NSW’s electronic record for intensive care (eRIC) has gone live in three of the state’s hospitals, with a further six hospitals to introduce the system before the end of 2017.

The statewide electronic clinical information system has been designed to drive better patient decision-making and patient outcomes in all 43 hospital intensive care units (ICUs) across NSW.

The iMDSoft MetaVision-based platform will be one of the world’s largest health system-wide ICU clinical information systems when complete.

St George Hospital is the state’s first metropolitan hospital to introduce the platform, following the deployment of eRIC at Coffs Harbour Health Campus earlier this month, and a pilot at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in October 2016.

ICUs at Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital, Grafton Base Hospital, Blacktown Hospital – which was initially planned as the first eRIC go-live site – and the Prince of Wales Hospital will deploy the system in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Until now ICUs, which are considered the most data-intensive part of any hospital and a crucial aspect of NSW Health’s plan to improve integration across the health system, have largely relied on paper forms to monitor critically ill patients.

eRIC integrates with a number of core clinical systems, including the patient administration system and electronic medical records (eMR) system. This required implementing around 500 business and technical requirements during the system build.

“eRIC allows easy access to pathology including microbiology, radiology, and state standards of care documents,” director of intensive care at St George Hospital Theresa Jacques said in a statement.

“It’s accessible through the eMR in the wards so everyone involved in the ICU patient's care can readily obtain ICU information, providing a much more integrated clinical information system than our current system.”

The project has previously come under fire from the state's auditor-general as one of six NSW Health technology projects to fall behind schedule.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ehealth emr eric governmentit healthit strategy

Most Read Articles

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users
Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack

Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack
NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws

NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws
Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer

Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?