Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing

By

Central Budget Management System under particular scrutiny.

The Department of Finance is expecting to save $17 million over the next four years by cutting outsourced IT work.

Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing

The department said it will continue reducing its reliance on external contractors by insourcing IT roles, having set a target of $9.5 million in total outsourcing reductions in the last financial year alone.

In its corporate plan for 2025-26 [pdf], Finance singled out its Central Budget Management System (CBMS), a platform used by the department to assemble the Commonwealth budget and track agency spending, as an area of focus.

“Insourcing this core function will enhance APS [Australian Public Service] capability and enable APS staff to better drive delivery for this whole-of-government system,” the department said in the report.

Finance’s efforts form part of the federal government’s broader push to reduce the use of contractors and consultants in the Australian Public Service, as outlined in the Strategic Commissioning Framework [pdf].

According to an update in November last year, this initiative will see federal agencies bring at least $49 million worth of technology services inhouse.

However, the update also revealed that two-thirds of agencies consider some work within the IT and digital solutions job family to be "core,” despite widespread outsourcing of these functions.

“Agencies report widespread outsourcing of core work in this job family and note it is difficult to bring inhouse,” the update stated [pdf].

Finance, which leads several key whole-of-government tech initiatives - including the recently released GovAI - said one of its top priorities for 2025–26 is to “build the capabilities and culture that foster an innovative and adaptive ICT workforce.”

This aligns with its efforts to “strengthen [its] foundations through programs of ongoing system modernisation,” and to improve its cyber posture by ensuring its “technology platforms are fit-for-purpose.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO trials multimodal AI models for auditing work-related expenses

ATO trials multimodal AI models for auditing work-related expenses
Geoscience Australia shakes up IT support with $16.6m Leidos deal

Geoscience Australia shakes up IT support with $16.6m Leidos deal
Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing

Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing
WA Health tech leadership sees changing of the guard

WA Health tech leadership sees changing of the guard
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?