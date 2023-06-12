FIIG Securities isolates client-facing systems after attack

By on
FIIG Securities isolates client-facing systems after attack

"Identification details and documents" purportedly accessed.

FIIG Securities, an Australian brokerage that has $5 billion “under advice” and 6000 private clients, said that its IT systems had been accessed by “an unauthorised third party”.

In a statement, the company said it had “acted with urgency to investigate the issue, including the initiation of our cyber response strategy working with third-party cyber security experts and isolating affected systems.”

“We are working in partnership with the relevant authorities to ensure we are complying with all necessary requirements and to proactively protect the security and privacy of all data we hold,” the company said.

“This is of the utmost priority, and we take this very seriously.”

FIIG added that it is attempting to notify all stakeholders of the incident “as quickly as possible”.

A notification letter purportedly sent to customers indicates that “identification details and documents provided to open and maintain client accounts with FIIG have been accessed”.

The letter also notes that FIIG has taken down “all client-facing systems”, and that it would not re-enable access “until further notice”.

Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow tweeted that the ransomware group ALPHV, which is also known as BlackCat, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fiig securitiesfinanceransomwaresecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook

Most Read Articles

Westpac tech teams impacted as bank cuts 300 staff

Westpac tech teams impacted as bank cuts 300 staff
Westpac sees 46 percent productivity gain from AI coding experiment

Westpac sees 46 percent productivity gain from AI coding experiment
Banks, fintechs back Australian payments overhaul

Banks, fintechs back Australian payments overhaul
Commonwealth Bank cops $3.5 million fine for 65 million spam emails

Commonwealth Bank cops $3.5 million fine for 65 million spam emails

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?