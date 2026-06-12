Federal Parliamentary Computer Network set for its "most significant" upgrade

By
Follow google news

With cyber resilience top-of-mind.

The federal Parliamentary Computer Network (PCN) will receive its “most significant” upgrade since being built, targeting improvements in information security and cyber resilience.

Federal Parliamentary Computer Network set for its "most significant" upgrade

The Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) revealed details of the major upgrade in response to a cyber security audit [pdf].

As reported by iTnews in mid-May, DPS received an unknown amount of money in the most recent federal budget “to deliver necessary enhancements for Parliament’s critical information technology systems.”

The amount of funding is still unknown, but appears to be a multi-year investment, with DPS secretary Jaala Hinchcliffe saying it is “commencing” from this financial year.

The formal name of the upgrade project is the Parliamentary Information and Cyber Resilience or PICR.

“The PICR project reflects our view that the historic [PCN] system design is no longer fit-for-purpose and will address the underpinning system design to improve critical cyber, information security and operational resilience risks to ensure effective functioning of the PCN,” Hinchcliffe wrote.

“The current PCN is outdated, unsegmented, and increasingly vulnerable to interference and disruptive cyber events”.

Focus on the PCN was elevated after a malicious attack in early 2019 that forced a mass reset of access credentials.

Through the PICR project, the PCN is anticipated to become operationally more resilient, to have a “materially reduced blast radius”, and improved compliance with the mandatory security standards - the Essential Eight - that governments departments and agencies must meet.

“The PICR project will be the most significant uplift in the PCN since its establishment and will strengthen cyber security, information protection and operational resilience across the network,” Hinchcliffe wrote.

The latest cyber security audit of the DPS and its assets paints a familiar picture, with a persistent gap in how the department assesses its cyber maturity, compared to how an outside auditor sees it.

The auditor’s main issue was with “compensating controls” - basically, a vulnerability management platform and a security and information event management (SIEM) platform - that are relied on to de-risk DPS and its environment, to get it closer to Essential Eight compliance.

The auditor said that where it marked down DPS, that its “assessment primarily related to deficiencies with the intended compensating controls that DPS relied upon for risk-managed elements.”

The PCN is the network used by parliamentarians, senators and staff. It also connects Parliament House to ministerial and electorate offices around the country.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
computergovernmentnetworknetworkingparliamentpcnresiliencesecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

When cyber risk has no clear owner: A practical guide for senior Australian business leaders
When cyber risk has no clear owner: A practical guide for senior Australian business leaders
Agile in the AI Era: why projects still fail
Agile in the AI Era: why projects still fail
When Technology Becomes the Blocker: Unlocking Real Outcomes from AI and Cloud
When Technology Becomes the Blocker: Unlocking Real Outcomes from AI and Cloud
High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Group to expand RFID tagging to more products and to Target

Kmart Group to expand RFID tagging to more products and to Target
WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack

WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack
Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia

Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia
Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network

Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?