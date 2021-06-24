FBI director Wray urges companies stop paying ransoms to hackers

By on
FBI director Wray urges companies stop paying ransoms to hackers

Fears it will only embolden cyber criminals.

FBI director Chris Wray pleaded with public companies and other hacking victims to avoid paying ransom, saying he fears it will only embolden cyber criminals to ramp up future attacks.

"In general, we would discourage paying the ransom because it encourages more of these attacks, and frankly, there is no guarantee whatsoever that you are going to get your data back," Wray testified before a US Senate appropriations panel.

The Justice Department has disclosed it managed to help the Colonial Pipeline recover some US$2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom it paid to hackers - an attack that led to widespread shortages at gas stations on the US East Coast.

The FBI was able to recover those funds because it had a private key that it was able to use to unlock a bitcoin wallet holding most of the money.

It was unclear how the FBI managed to access the key.

Bitcoin seizures by the federal government are relatively uncommon, but authorities have been stepping up their expertise in tracking the flow of digital money.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
fbi payments ransom ransomware security

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down
CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers
ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue

ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue
CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?