Fair Work Ombudsman quietly shuts critical technologies board

The Fair Work ombudsman has quietly dismantled its Critical Technology Projects Board after fewer than four years in operation.

The Office of the Fair Work Ombudsman (OFOW) was originally established the board early in 2022 to provide strategic insight into a range of technology projects deemed critical to the agency's functions. However, the agency revealed in its latest annual report that it would "retire" the board.

“The Critical Technology Projects Board was formally retired from the framework due to its functions being performed by other governance bodies under the agency’s revised governance framework,” a spokesperson for OFW told iTnews.

“Under the Agency’s governance framework, the functions of the former Critical Technology Projects Board are undertaken by the Business Investment Subcommittee and Corporate Board (the subcommittee reports to Corporate Board)”.

The decision to close down the board followed two assessments of the agency’s governance strategies.

Fair Work said in its 2024-2025 annual report [pdf] that it took the decision following an internal review of its governance practices. Recommendations from a review of the OFOW's effectiveness by the national auditor published early this year also contributed to the decision.

The Australian National Audit Office report focused on the agency's ability exercise its regulatory functions after having its role expanded by under the Fair Work Act. It published its finding in April.

During its circa three years of operation, the board oversaw a range of projects at the department relating to cloud migration, document migration and major upgrades to agency applications, the spokesperson said.

The ANAO report did not make specific reference to the board, but it recommended that the office ensure that all its “governance bodies perform strategic oversight and consider the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory activities”.