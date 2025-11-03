Fair Work Ombudsman quietly shuts critical technologies board

By
Follow google news

Critical tech now covered by business and corporate subcommittee.

The Fair Work ombudsman has quietly dismantled its Critical Technology Projects Board after fewer than four years in operation.

Fair Work Ombudsman quietly shuts critical technologies board

The Office of the Fair Work Ombudsman (OFOW) was originally established the board early in 2022 to provide strategic insight into a range of technology projects deemed critical to the agency's functions. However, the agency revealed in its latest annual report that it would "retire" the board.

“The Critical Technology Projects Board was formally retired from the framework due to its functions being performed by other governance bodies under the agency’s revised governance framework,” a spokesperson for OFW told iTnews. 

“Under the Agency’s governance framework, the functions of the former Critical Technology Projects Board are undertaken by the Business Investment Subcommittee and Corporate Board (the subcommittee reports to Corporate Board)”. 

The decision to close down the board followed two assessments of the agency’s governance strategies. 

Fair Work said in its 2024-2025 annual report [pdf] that it took the decision following an internal review of its governance practices. Recommendations from a review of the OFOW's effectiveness by the national auditor published early this year also contributed to the decision.

The Australian National Audit Office report focused on the agency's ability exercise its regulatory functions after having its role expanded by under the Fair Work Act. It published its finding in April.

During its circa three years of operation, the board oversaw a range of projects at the department relating to cloud migration, document migration and major upgrades to agency applications, the spokesperson said.

The ANAO report did not make specific reference to the board, but it recommended that the office ensure that all its “governance bodies perform strategic oversight and consider the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory activities”. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fair workfair work ombudsmanfwogovernmentstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

BoM showers Accenture with $31m for digital channels rebuild

BoM showers Accenture with $31m for digital channels rebuild
ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors

ANZ Banking Group wants better value from its tech vendors
Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul

Qld tables $1 billion for major whole-of-government tech overhaul
Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?