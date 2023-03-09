Failed switch caused Sydney Trains network outage

By on
Failed switch caused Sydney Trains network outage

Cutover to backup network also failed.

Transport for NSW believes a failed network switch caused yesterday’s hour-long communications outage, compounded by the system’s failure to automatically switch to a backup network.

The outage halted all trains at stations, because the communications network is critical to communication between drivers, guards, and the rail network's management centre.

Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland told a press conference this morning the network in question communicates radio transmissions from central control to train drivers via 200 base stations.

Longland said the system had operated "reliably since 2016" and that this "is the first incident of its kind".

When the issue first emerged at around 2.45 pm Wednesday, “staff here at the rail operations looked to do a remote reboot of the system," Longland said.

“They looked at that process for around five minutes," he said.

"When they worked out that was not possible, and the impact across the network, we activated our crisis management plan.”

Longland said an investigation would examine why an automatic failover to a redundant system did not occur.

“The investigation will really focus on why the system wasn’t able to cut over automatically, as it should have, in an incident like this,” he said.

“The system has the redundancy to automatically switch across to a backup. That should have occurred immediately … [but] didn’t occur.

“We’ve got a secondary backup, which is a secondary data centre that operates in parallel, that we were able to move to in the event of a significant issue.”

The passive backup, in Homebush, was mobilised and running in parallel with the main system, but Longland said that production load was never cut over due to a fix being found.

Longland said the performance of the replacement network switch is being monitored.

The investigation will also include Sydney Trains’ use of incident response technology by vendor Frequentis.

So far, Longland added, there is “no suggestion" that a cyber security incident caused the problems.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
networkingtransport for nsw

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ASIC and ACCC had 5579 websites blocked in three weeks

ASIC and ACCC had 5579 websites blocked in three weeks
Failed switch caused Sydney Trains network outage

Failed switch caused Sydney Trains network outage
Avaya files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Avaya files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Certificate expiry hits Cisco access points

Certificate expiry hits Cisco access points

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?