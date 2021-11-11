Facebook's work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

By on
Facebook's work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

So users can better share information between the two platforms.

Facebook is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms.

The changes will allow users to share content from Workplace's newsfeed and from its groups into Microsoft's Teams platform.

Soon, it said, users will be able to livestream video from Teams into Workplace groups.

Remote-working tools have become key fixtures for companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You have to meet employees where they directly are, wherever they're doing their work, whatever platforms they're most using," said Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace, in an interview.

He said the integration was largely aimed at customers of both products.

Workplace, which the Silicon Valley company uses as its internal messaging board, was launched outside of the company five years ago.

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen recently leaked internal presentations and discussions shared on the service.

The software is also used by companies including Walmart and Deliveroo. Facebook says it has 7 million paid subscribers on Workplace.

Microsoft and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta to signal its refocus on the metaverse, are also both building out virtual reality solutions for remote working.

Microsoft last week announced it would bring its virtual platform Mesh into Microsoft Teams next year.

Facebook recently launched a beta test of Horizon Workrooms, a remote work app for users of its VR headsets.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud facebook integration microsoft software teams workplace

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in
Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m

Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m
ANZ Banking Group shows off its 'API Mesh'

ANZ Banking Group shows off its 'API Mesh'

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?