Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers

By on
Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers

Appen to source reviewers.

Facebook said on Tuesday it would ask community reviewers to fact check content in a pilot program in the United States, as the social media platform looks to detect misinformation faster.

The company will work with data services provider Appen to source community reviewers.

The social media giant said data company YouGov conducted an independent study of community reviewers and Facebook users, who will be hired as contractors to review content flagged as potentially false through machine learning, before it is sent to Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners.

Facebook is under pressure to police misinformation on its platform in the United States ahead of the November 2020 presidential election.

The company recently came under fire for its policy of exempting ads run by politicians from fact checking, drawing ire from Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
appen facebook software

Most Read Articles

TPG 'contemplates' future of sub-$60 NBN plans

TPG 'contemplates' future of sub-$60 NBN plans
Coles stands up SAP S/4 HANA finance core in five months

Coles stands up SAP S/4 HANA finance core in five months
Google tries to smash smishing in Messages

Google tries to smash smishing in Messages
NBN Co challenges Australia's $60 broadband 'sweet spot'

NBN Co challenges Australia's $60 broadband 'sweet spot'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?