Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

By on
Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Without needing to open Messenger.

Facebook is letting some users make voice and video calls within its main app on a trial basis, aiming to make it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.

The social media giant spun out Messenger from its main app years ago, meaning users would have to download a separate app in order to send messages and make calls.

Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps and first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger last September.

The move enabled users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.

It plans to eventually integrate WhatsApp into the mix.

However, a Facebook spokesperson said that for a full-featured messaging, audio and video call experience, people should continue using Messenger.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app facebook main messenger software video voice

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use
Date set for second-level .au domain names launch

Date set for second-level .au domain names launch
Defence told to stop leaving ERP decisions to contractors

Defence told to stop leaving ERP decisions to contractors
DTA abandons open source govt design system

DTA abandons open source govt design system

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?