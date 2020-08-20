Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups

By on
Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups

Cites risk to public safety.

Facebook removed nearly 800 QAnon conspiracy groups for posts celebrating violence, showing intent to use weapons, or attracting followers with patterns of violent behavior, expanding its policy on groups that the company believes pose risks to public safety.

The world's biggest social network also imposed some restrictions on the remaining 1950 public and private QAnon groups it could find, no longer recommending them to users and making them less likely to be discovered in searches.

At least hundreds of thousands of Facebook users belong to one or more QAnon groups, though Facebook declined to give more precise figures.

Facebook also removed 980 groups that it said encouraged rioting, a majority seen as generally right-wing militias but a substantial number identified as part of the leftist antifa movement.

The long-anticipated takedowns come amid sustained criticism as QAnon activity has surged on Facebook this year in tandem with political gains.

A vocal QAnon supporter last week won the Republican congressional primary in a conservative Georgia district, drawing praise from President Donald Trump.

Asked publicly about QAnon beliefs, the Republican president would not fault them.

Twitter previously removed hundreds of QAnon accounts.

QAnon began in the aftermath of the false “pizzagate” conspiracies that claimed ahead of the 2016 election that prominent Democrats were running a pedophile ring out of the basement of a Washington restaurant.

It centres on anonymous postings from someone using the nickname Q who claims to be a high Trump administration official.

Q and his most-followed supporters idolise Trump and have asserted that Democratic and Hollywood elites worship the devil, eat children, and in some cases have already been executed after secret military tribunals and replaced by actors.

The FBI identified it as potential source of domestic violence, and murders and kidnappings have been committed by believers.

The phenomenon has continued to grow, largely over social media, by encouraging the curious to do their own "research," engaging them in the process.

The algorithms at Facebook and other platforms then reward that engagement by steering other users to such groups.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
account facebook qanon removal software

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers

Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers
Woolworths used $0 eGift cards as 'identifiers' for priority online delivery

Woolworths used $0 eGift cards as 'identifiers' for priority online delivery
Windows Defender update takes out Citrix

Windows Defender update takes out Citrix
NAB to restructure IT, cut staff

NAB to restructure IT, cut staff
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?