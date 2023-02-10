Facebook investors want Cambridge Analytica fraud case revived

By on
Facebook investors want Cambridge Analytica fraud case revived

Request sent to appeals court.

Meta Platforms investors have formally asked a US appeals court to revive a proposed class action accusing the Facebook parent of concealing a serious privacy breach that let a political consulting firm harvest users' personal information.

The request came during oral arguments before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data for up to 87 million users was accessed.

Investors claimed that Facebook, as the company was then known, misled them in 2016 by describing data breaches as a mere "risk," when it knew that Cambridge Analytica had accessed user data.

The investors said they incurred losses in July 2018 when Facebook's share price fell after the company said user growth slowed after the magnitude of the breach became public.

US District Judge Edward Davila ruled in 2020 that Facebook's statements were not false because Cambridge's data use had been in the news in 2015.

In the hearing, the investors' lawyer Tom Goldstein told a three-judge panel that Davila's ruling should be reversed because Facebook had downplayed the news reports and had not taken strong action.

Meta's lawyer Joshua Lipshutz countered that the company had adequately disclosed that cyberattacks had occurred and would occur in the future.

Circuit Judges Margaret McKeown and Jay Bybee appeared skeptical, calling those disclosures "boilerplate" and suggesting they might not be meaningful to investors.

"If they have one incident of phishing by some 18-year-old sitting in his parent's basement it's true," Bybee said.

"But it's not helpful considering the nature of the leak to Cambridge."

Lipshutz replied that even if there were mis-statements, investors must still show Meta had wrongful intent.

"It's not plausible that the company was trying to mislead the public about something the public already knew," he said.

Facebook paid more than US$5 billion (A$7.2 billion) in penalties to US authorities over Cambridge Analytica.

It agreed to pay US$725 million to settle a lawsuit by Facebook users in December 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cambridge analyticafacebookprivacystrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Suncorp reaches final stages of its three-year plan

Suncorp reaches final stages of its three-year plan
Alphabet shares dive after Google's Bard makes mistake in ad

Alphabet shares dive after Google's Bard makes mistake in ad
myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation

myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation
Wesfarmers Health lands Myer CIO

Wesfarmers Health lands Myer CIO

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?