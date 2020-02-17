Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears

By on
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears

Cans global marketing summit scheduled for next month.

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had cancelled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to coronavirus-related risks.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our global marketing summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus," a company spokesman said.

The event, scheduled for March 9 to March 12 at the Moscone Center, was expected to see over 4,000 participants.

Earlier this week, Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was cancelled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on coronavirus fears.

Major U.S. tech companies including Facebook, Cisco Systems Inc and AT&T had pulled out of MWC.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed over 1,300 people so far and infected more than 63,800 people on the Chinese mainland.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
coronavirus facebook networking security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks

CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?