Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system

By on
Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system

Used to double check enforcement actions against certain users.

Facebook will ask its independent Oversight Board for recommendations on how to improve its cross-check system, an internal program the social media company says is used to double check enforcement actions against certain users.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high profile users are exempt from its rules under the system, allowing them to post rule-violating content.

The Oversight Board said it looked forward to receiving Facebook's formal request, adding "we will be engaging with diverse civil society leaders, researchers and other voices as we work to scrutinise these crucial issues."

Facebook said it will seek the board's guidance on the criteria it uses to "determine what is prioritized for a secondary review via cross-check, as well as how we manage the program."

The company created the Oversight Board last year and funds its operations through a trust. Policy recommendations are not binding, but Facebook is required to respond to them in 30 days.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
board check cross enforcement facebook oversight software

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS
CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent

CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent
ATO looks for its own digital experience platform

ATO looks for its own digital experience platform
Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?