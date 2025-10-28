F5 warns breach that alarmed governments will weigh on sales

By
Follow google news

"Anticipates some near-term disruption".

F5 has forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates, warning that a recent systems breach that triggered alarm over potential risks to US and UK government systems would hurt demand for its services.

F5 warns breach that alarmed governments will weigh on sales

The security vendor disclosed earlier this month that hackers had "long-term, persistent access" to certain company systems, including the source code for one of its key cyber security services.

Reuters later reported that two people briefed on the investigation attributed the breach to state-backed hackers from China.

US officials have said federal government networks were among those targeted in the hack's aftermath and have urged immediate action.

"F5 anticipates some near-term disruption to sales cycles as customers focus on assessing and remediating their environments following the recent security incident," it said on Monday.

The company has not seen any impact to demand yet, executives said on a post-earnings call.

The incident primarily affected BIG-IP customers in two ways. Some had to rapidly upgrade to latest releases following the disclosure of the incident, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou said on the call.

The other was a small subset of customers that faced limited data exfiltration and were notified with details. Initial feedback indicated the data was not sensitive, Locoh-Donou said.

F5 forecast full-year revenue growth of zero percent to four percent, with any demand impacts expected to be more pronounced in the first half, before normalising in the second half of fiscal year 2026.

That was below the average analyst estimate of a 4.8 percent increase, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It forecast first-quarter revenue between US$730 million and US$780 million ($1.1 to $1.2 billion), including potential disruption from the US government shutdown. That was also below the estimate of US$791 million.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
breachf5security

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Euro cops take down cybercrime network with 49 million fake accounts

Euro cops take down cybercrime network with 49 million fake accounts
QLD government retires CISO position title

QLD government retires CISO position title
Hidden "Glassworm" malware spreads through infected VS Code extensions

Hidden "Glassworm" malware spreads through infected VS Code extensions
Microsoft breaks Windows 11 Recovery Environment in October update

Microsoft breaks Windows 11 Recovery Environment in October update
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?