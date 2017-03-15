Ex-Ardent CIO scores new gig at Retail Food Group

Former Ardent Leisure CIO Paul Young has started work at fast food conglomerate Retail Food Group just a month after leaving the listed entertainment business.

Young has wasted no time finding a new position after leaving Ardent Leisure - which operates entertainment sites like Dreamworld as well as ten pin bowling franchises and laser tag sites - when it centralised its leadership into Sydney.

The executive baulked at the prospect of moving his family from the Gold Coast and decided instead to resign.

Young has now landed a CIO gig that will allow him to remain in the region. He will start with RFG at the end of March.

The ASX200 group owns a number of high-profile food franchises in Australia, including Donut King, Brumby’s Bakeries, Michel’s Patisseries, and Crust Pizza.

Young will replace outgoing RFG IT boss Gavin Bills, who had been with the organisation since January 2015.

He brings two decades of experience to the task, including CIO stints at accommodation giant Wotif.com and engineering outfit Ausenco.