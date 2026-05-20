Event Cinemas owner EVT to make network software-defined

Entertainment and travel group EVT has started moving to software-defined networking in a bid to boost its data capacity and reduce its reliance on physical means to move content to venues.

The group which owns the Event Cinemas chain and Rydges Hotels & Resorts said it was upgrading from Telstra Enterprise’s multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) technology to the carrier’s newer software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) infrastructure management environment.

EVT’s shift to software defined networking and away from MPLS will allow it to securely route its data more flexibly across the mix of connections that make up its network infrastructure, including fixed broadband internet, dedicated circuits and mobile capacity.

Initially, the software-defined network technology will be deployed across its 50 cinema sites ahead of wider rollout across its hotels and resorts.

EVT’s group general manager technology & digital transformation Andrew Turner said that the rollout would increase its capacity to deliver content to its cinema venues, including its outdoor Moonlight Cinema branded sites.

“The new architecture gives EVT the flexibility to leverage any carriage type, from NBN fibre through to 5G connectivity across Moonlight Cinema locations, while enabling the digital delivery of feature-length cinema content," Turner said.

“This removes the need for physical content delivery and unlocking greater operational flexibility across EVT's entertainment business."

The network modernisation project is the result of a collaboration between the carrier, Fortinet and cloud security specialist, Zscaler.

In a LinkedIn post, Telstra chief customer officer Peggy Renders revealed that the cinema rollout was “laying the groundwork” for a wider SD-WAN deployment across EVT’s QT Hotels and Resorts, and Rydges Hotels & Resorts.

"This investment is firmly aligned with EVT's focus on business transformation and growing revenue above market, ensuring our technology infrastructure supports the experience we want to deliver for guests, whether they're at one of our cinemas, checking into an EVT hotel, or visiting Thredbo," Turner said.

EVT declined to reveal the value of the contract.