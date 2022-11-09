EU wants broader rules on companies' market power

By on
EU wants broader rules on companies' market power

Curbing tech giants' market power.

EU regulators want broader rules defining companies' market power, with more weight given to innovation and pointers on what digital markets are, the European Commission said on Tuesday, prompted in part by the growing power of tech giants.

Rules known as the EU market definition notice date back to 1997 and help regulators measure a company's pricing power in a merger or its power to shut out rivals in an antitrust case.

The information can help regulators to decide whether to demand concessions from a company.

Businesses and academics have in recent years criticised EU antitrust laws for being inadequate, especially in relation to US tech giants' merger deals and market power.

Following feedback from more than 100 stakeholders, the EU executive proposed some additions to the rules.

These include greater emphasis on non-price elements such as innovation and quality of products and services, and new guidance defining digital markets such as multi-sided markets and digital eco-systems where products are built around a mobile operating system.

For markets expected to undergo structural transitions, such as technological or regulatory changes, the rules will take a forward-looking approach, the Commission said.

There will be need for principles clarifying how markets should be assessed where companies compete on innovation, including through pipeline products. This feature mainly targets pharmaceutical companies.

Interested parties have until January 13 to provide feedback before the Commission finalises its proposals and adopt the new rules in the third quarter of 2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrustbig techeuropean unionstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands

Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands
Origin loses its chief digital and growth officer

Origin loses its chief digital and growth officer
Westpac focused on simplification and digital

Westpac focused on simplification and digital
Coles Relauncher program opens second round

Coles Relauncher program opens second round

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?