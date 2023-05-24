EU, US to seek stopgap standards for AI

By on
EU, US to seek stopgap standards for AI

Before legislation enters force.

The European Union and the United States are set to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence with a view to establishing minimum standards before legislation enters force, the EU's tech chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The European Union's AI Act could be the world's first comprehensive legislation governing the technology, with new rules on facial recognition and biometric surveillance, but EU governments and lawmakers still need to agree a common text.

Vestager, a vice-president of the European Commission, told a briefing that process might be completed by the end of the year.

"That would still leave one if not two years then to come into effect, which means that we need something to bridge that period of time," she said.

Vestager said AI would be one area of focus at the fourth ministerial-level meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Sweden on May 30-31, with discussions on generative AI algorithms that produce new text, visual or sound content, such as ChatGPT.

"There is a shared sense of urgency. In order to make the most of this technology, guard rails are needed," she said.

"Can we discuss what we can expect companies to do as a minimum before legislation kicks in?"

Leaders of the G7 nations called on Saturday for the development of technical standards to keep AI "trustworthy", urging international discussions on topics such as governance, copyrights, transparency and the threat of disinformation.

Vestager, who is expected to discuss AI with Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai this week, noted these international talks had not yet happened.

G7 leaders tasked relevant ministers to set up a G7 working group on AI by the end of the year.

"I think that we can talk about this within the TTC in a way that will help the G7 process to be as concrete as possible," she said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
airegulationsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m
Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations

Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations
Westpac and Tyro sign up to Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone

Westpac and Tyro sign up to Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone
Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?