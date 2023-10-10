EU sees 'convergence' with Japan on AI

Could signal move to a more flexible approach.

The European Union sees "convergence" with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said.

"I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI," European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova told Reuters in an interview.

The EU is at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan is looking at more flexible guidelines than the bloc to boost economic growth, Reuters has reported.

The EU and Japan are deepening cooperation over technology such as AI, cyber security and chips seen as important for economic security.

"I was recently in China and it's a totally different thing. I could discuss with our Japanese partners because we do not have to explain to each other basic, basic things," said Jourova on the sidelines of a forum on internet governance in Kyoto.

The Group of Seven industrial powers are discussing guidelines for generative AI, a technology being met with excitement and concern, under a process established in Hiroshima.

Discussions are on track to launch consultations on a framework for AI but a code of conduct for companies involved in AI needs further work, Jourova said.

