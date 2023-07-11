EU seals new US data transfer pact

By on
EU seals new US data transfer pact

But challenge likely.

The European Commission has announced a new data transfer pact with the United States, seeking to end the legal uncertainty plaguing thousands of companies that transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

The move was immediately criticised by non-profit group noyb, led by privacy activist Max Schrems, which said it would challenge the agreement.

The commission and the United States had been struggling to reach a new agreement after Europe's top court annulled two previous pacts that underpinned the transfer of personal data across the Atlantic for services ranging from cloud infrastructure to payroll and banking.

The commission, the EU's executive arm, said measures taken by the United States ensured an adequate level of protection for Europeans' personal data transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use.

It said new binding safeguards, such as limiting US intelligence services' access to EU data to what is "necessary and proportionate" and the establishment of a Data Protection Review Court for Europeans, address the concerns raised by Europe's top court.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the data transfer pact and said it reflected a "joint commitment to strong data privacy protections."

EU justice chief Didier Reynders said he was confident of fending off any legal challenge.

"The principles of the data privacy framework are solid, and I am convinced that we have made significant progress which meets the requirements of the European Court of Justice case law," he told a news conference.

"I am very confident of fighting, defending the new data agreement."

But Schrems said the latest revision was inadequate.

"Just announcing that something is 'new,' 'robust' or 'effective' does not cut it before the Court of Justice. We would need changes in US surveillance law to make this work," he said in a statement.

"We have various options for a challenge already in the drawer, although we are sick and tired of this legal ping-pong. We currently expect this to be back at the Court of Justice by the beginning of next year," Schrems added.

Lobbying group DigitalEurope, whose members include Airbus, Amazon, Apple, Ericsson, Nokia, Philips and Samsung, welcomed the deal.

"Data flows underpin the EU's annual 1 trillion euros of service exports to the United States, and this decision will give companies more confidence to conduct business and help our economies to grow," its director-general, Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, said.

Earlier this year, the EU's privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Board, said the latest data agreement still fell short and urged the commission to do more to protect Europeans' privacy rights.

Europe's top court scuppered the previous two deals after challenges by Schrems because of concerns about US intelligence agencies' accessing European citizens' private data.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
dataeustorage

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

ACCC investigates Australian data broker practices

ACCC investigates Australian data broker practices
La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP

La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP
Nine appoints first chief data officer

Nine appoints first chief data officer
AWS Sydney data centre locations leaked

AWS Sydney data centre locations leaked

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?