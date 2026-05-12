EU says OpenAI offers to open access to cyber security model

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Anthropic not there yet.

The European Commission has welcomed ⁠an offer by US artificial intelligence giant OpenAI to provide open access to its cyber security features, but said its rival Anthropic ‌has not yet gone so ‌far.

EU says OpenAI offers to open access to cyber security model

While ‌the Commission has received the ‌offer from OpenAI, it has ⁠had four or five meetings with Anthropic, though no discussions on possible access to its AI models have been held so ​far, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during a daily press briefing.

"With one (OpenAI), you have ⁠a company proactively offering to give access to the company. With the other one (Anthropic), we have good exchanges though we're not at a stage where we can speculate on potential access or not," he said.

Former British finance minister George Osborne, who heads the group's "OpenAI ​for Countries" initiative, has sent ⁠an explanatory  letter to the ⁠Commission and member states.

"Through the OpenAI EU Cyber Action Plan, we ​will work with European policymakers, institutions and ‌businesses by ⁠democratising access to the defensive tools that trusted actors can use to strengthen shared security, support public safety and ‌reflect European priorities," he said in the letter, according to a statement.

The OpenAI letter came a ​month after the European Commission said the company's ChatGPT should be considered a large online search engine under the rules ‌of ⁠the Digital Services ​Act, and be regulated as such.

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