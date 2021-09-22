EU plans to legislate for common phone charger

By on
EU plans to legislate for common phone charger

Despite Apple grumbles.

The European Commission will this week present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said - a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Apple, whose iPhones are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB-C connector and 21 percent a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
charger common eu hardware legislation phone

Sponsored Whitepapers

Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling
Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics

Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics
NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans

NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans
CBA to rebrand its internal IT organisation

CBA to rebrand its internal IT organisation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?