EU countries' stance on AI rules draws criticism

By on
EU countries' stance on AI rules draws criticism

Germany's Pirate Party, consumer watchdog warn about facial recognition.

EU countries on Tuesday agreed a common position on draft artificial intelligence rules ahead of negotiations with EU lawmakers to thrash out the details, but drew criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of facial recognition.

The European Commission proposed the AI rules last year, seeking to catch up with China and the United States in a technology used in smartphones, computers, self-driving cars, online shopping and advertising, and factories.

The draft rules need to be hashed out with EU countries and EU lawmakers next year before they can be implemented. EU lawmakers have yet to reach agreement on their common position.

The countries agreed to exclude national security, defence and military purposes from the AI rules, according to a statement from the Council of the European Union.

They agreed to ban AI from being used for social scoring - which rates citizens based on data gathered on their activities - while law enforcement authorities can only used biometric identification in public spaces when strictly necessary, it added.

The countries classified high-risk AI systems as those that cause fundamental rights violations.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) said many important issues were not addressed, such as facial recognition by companies in public areas, while provisions classifying systems as high risk were watered down.

"Consumers are worried about the risks of AI, such as its potential to increase discrimination, and have low trust in authorities exerting effective control over AI," BEUC deputy director general Ursula Pachl said.

European Parliament lawmaker Patrick Breyer from the German Pirate Party sounded the alarm on facial recognition.

"We must stand up against biometric mass surveillance in our public spaces because these technologies wrongfully report large numbers of innocent citizens, systematically discriminate against under-represented groups, and have a chilling effect on a free and diverse society," he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
artificial intelligenceeuropefacial recognitionstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000
Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023
Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data

Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data
CBA opens third tech hub

CBA opens third tech hub

Digital Nation

Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?