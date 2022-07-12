Ericsson, Qualcomm, Thales expand 5G horizon

By on
Ericsson, Qualcomm, Thales expand 5G horizon

Work to jointly develop a satellite-driven 5G network.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson, French aerospace group Thales and US chipmaker Qualcomm plan to work jointly to develop a satellite-driven 5G network to improve terrestrial connectivity.

A 5G mobile device that can connect with satellites would make communication possible from remote corners of the planet and provide a challenge to expensive satellite phones and rival broadband internet services provided by Elon Musk's Starlink.

The companies will first do simulations on the ground before carrying out tests in space, Hakan Djuphammar, head of Special Projects at Ericsson's technology arm, said in an interview.

"Discussions are on for testing on the International Space Station and with a few satellites," he said.

A space-based network could also be used to back up terrestrial networks in the event of major outages or disasters, and offer connections in places not covered by traditional service providers.

Testing would continue well into 2023 as it needs to be seen whether the technology can do this, and if it's feasible to build a network of satellites that can connect with phones, Djuphammar said. He did not specify when the tests would begin.

"The satellites move very fast, so the link changes very rapidly. So we are going to do all those tests to validate that the technology is mature and ready to perform these things."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
5gericssonnetworkingqualcommspacethales

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul
Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Digital Nation

Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?