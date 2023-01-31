Equifax appoints new AN/Z CTO

Consumer credit reporting agency Equifax has appointed Paul Gladigau as its new chief technology officer for Australia and New Zealand, as incumbent Peter Tyrell heads back to the US.

Gladigau kicked off his new role mid-January, leading the company's A/NZ technology team, and taking on responsibility its information technology vision, strategy, and execution.

He wrote on LinkedIn that he was “thrilled” to announce his new role “and I look forward to helping Equifax accelerate its digital transformation journey”.

Tyrell held the A/NZ CTO position for over two years.

Equifax AN/Z group managing director Melanie Cochrane told iTnews Gladigau's role is “critical” to a multi-year transformation program that “will re-shape our processes, technology and infrastructure underpinned by world leading security, and includes migrating our data, platforms and analytics to a multi-cloud architecture”.

“In 2022 Equifax built our cloud infrastructure in Australia, now covering two regions, which is supporting continuous improvements in reliability, operational efficiency, scalability and performance," Cochrane said.

"In addition, we are ingesting, keying and linking and certifying consumer credit data into our data fabric which will enable data and insights to be provided to customers significantly faster.”

Cochrane added Gladigau joins the Equifax AN/Z executive leadership team and reports to David Stephens, Equifax's senior vice president for technology.

Gladigau joined Equifax after spending just over six years with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he held multiple combined CIO and general manager roles.

He has also held a mix of technology and director roles over the financial industry including JP Morgan Chase, Macquarie Group and Black Rock, as well as over a decade at IBM.