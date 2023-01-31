Equifax appoints new A/NZ CTO

By on
Equifax appoints new A/NZ CTO
Paul Gladigau

As Peter Tyrell heads to the US.

Consumer credit reporting agency Equifax has appointed Paul Gladigau as its new chief technology officer for Australia and New Zealand, as incumbent Peter Tyrell heads back to the US.

Gladigau kicked off his new role mid-January, leading the company's A/NZ technology team, and taking on responsibility its information technology vision, strategy, and execution. 

He wrote on LinkedIn that he was “thrilled” to announce his new role “and I look forward to helping Equifax accelerate its digital transformation journey”.

Tyrell held the A/NZ CTO position for over two years.

Equifax AN/Z group managing director Melanie Cochrane told iTnews Gladigau's role is “critical” to a multi-year transformation program that “will re-shape our processes, technology and infrastructure underpinned by world leading security, and includes migrating our data, platforms and analytics to a multi-cloud architecture”.

“In 2022 Equifax built our cloud infrastructure in Australia, now covering two regions, which is supporting continuous improvements in reliability, operational efficiency, scalability and performance," Cochrane said.

"In addition, we are ingesting, keying and linking and certifying consumer credit data into our data fabric which will enable data and insights to be provided to customers significantly faster.”

Cochrane added Gladigau joins the Equifax AN/Z executive leadership team and reports to David Stephens, Equifax's senior vice president for technology.

Gladigau joined Equifax after spending just over six years with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he held multiple combined CIO and general manager roles.

He has also held a mix of technology and director roles over the financial industry including JP Morgan Chase, Macquarie Group and Black Rock, as well as over a decade at IBM.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cioctoequifaxstrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

International ransomware-fighting group gets to work

International ransomware-fighting group gets to work
Telstra Health hunts for new CTO

Telstra Health hunts for new CTO
SA gov to deploy patient reported measures platform

SA gov to deploy patient reported measures platform
Transport for NSW tech lead switches to Sydney Metro

Transport for NSW tech lead switches to Sydney Metro

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?