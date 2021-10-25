Entries are open for the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are back to shine a light on Australia's standout IT projects.

For nine years, the awards have given organisations and their IT leaders and teams an opportunity to gain recognition for ambition, innovation and the value they have delivered to government, industry and the public.

iTnews Benchmark Awards alumni includes the likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Carsales, Transport for NSW, Super Retail Group, Australia Post and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The 2021 winners included Commonwealth Bank of Australia for its IT Risk Stability Score project. The bank developed a machine learning model to predict the likelihood of high priority incidents across the bank’s technology estate. The model was designed to ingest thousands of service management data points and draws statistical relationships to incidents.

Other 2021 winners included Service NSW, for the way it delivered digital projects in response to the pandemic, and Super Retail Group for optimising fulfilment of online retail orders.

Judges also commended the Critical Health Resource Information System (CHRIS) for bringing together data about hospital intensive care resources. Watch the 2021 award presentation.

Why enter?

iTnews Benchmark Awards winners and finalists join the alumni of Australia's premier IT awards program which includes IT leaders across all levels of government and key industry sectors. See past winners here.

Finalists’ projects are seen on iTnews, which is read by thousands of people every day, including in videos about the finalist projects.

Finalists will also receive recognition in front of IT industry peers at the gala awards dinner on March 31, 2022 at the KPMG offices in Barangaroo in Sydney.

The award categories

This year, we are introducing four new awards, including the Innovation Group Award. This award recognised the contribution of innovations labs, innovation business units and centres of excellence to delivering new revenue growth or costs savings, or improving measurable customer benefits.

The new Talent Management Award is open to innovative programs designed to attract and retain technology staff.

The Best Agricultural Project award recognises agricultural projects which demonstrably improved productivity or product delivery.

And the Best Logistics Project award is open to logistics projects which demonstrably improved business outcomes such as lower costs or faster or more reliable delivery, or overcame significant challenges such as supply chain disruption.

Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

Best Federal Government Project Best State Government Project Best Local Government Project Best Industrial Project Best Agricultural Project Best Logistics Project Best Education Project Best Health Project Best Finance Industry Project Best Consumer Project Innovation Group Award Talent Management Award

One project will be selected as Australian Technology Project of the Year.

How to enter

Visit the iTnews Benchmark Awards site for more information about the awards.

To enter the awards, fill in the online entry form (you can also refer to this downloadable version [.docx file], but use it for reference only and do not send it to us. You must submit your entry using the online entry form).

Entries close at 11pm December 6, 2021, so we encourage you to begin preparing your entry now!

If you have questions about the awards, you can contact us here.

The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards are sponsored by KPMG and Appian.