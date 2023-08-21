Energy One latest company to suffer data breach

Wholesale energy software vendor Energy One has suffered a data breach.

The ASX-listed company said [pdf] that “certain corporate systems in Australia and the United Kingdom” were affected.

Energy One said it has alerted the Australian Cyber Security Centre and UK authorities of the breach, and engaged CyberCX to work with it.

“Energy One took immediate steps to limit the impact of the incident”, the company said, including disabling “some links between its corporate and customer-facing systems”.

“Analysis is underway to identify which, if any, additional systems may have been affected by the cyber attack”, the statement said.

It said the ongoing investigation will include securing its systems, establishing whether any personal information was exposed, which customer-facing systems were affected, and the attackers’ point of entry.

iTnews has approached Energy One for comment.

Energy One specialises in energy trading software with an emphasis on supporting the shift to renewables.