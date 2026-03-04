Endeavour Group to have new ERP in place in 18 months

Drinks retailer Endeavour Group has moved into the build phase for its standalone enterprise resource planning system as it continues an IT separation from Woolworths.

Image credit: Endeavour Group

Formed by a demerger from Woolworths Group in 2021, Endeavour has a multi-year program called ‘One Endeavour’ to separate from Woolworths' IT systems and to simplify its technology estate.

At the company’s half-year results briefing, CEO Jane Hrdlicka re-affirmed a decision Endeavour made last year to “to accelerate the standalone ERP system implementation and defer the store systems separation to start after the ERP program”.

“We’re really happy that we’ve finished the end of the design phase for the ERP program now and we’re about to start the build phase,” Hrdlicka said.

“I’m pleased to report that the ERP system build phase is on track to complete in half one of FY28 so roughly 18 months from now.”

Previous recruitment advertisements have named the target state as SAP S/4HANA for the core ERP, which covers “group finance, supply chain and merchandising systems.”

The advertisements also point to the deployment of OneStream for financial planning and analysis; the combination of SAP and OneStream is sometimes positioned as a basis for a corporate performance management system.

Hrdlicka said that One Endeavour is expected “to continue to around FY30 because we’ve still got the store systems separation to come after [the] ERP [deployment].”

In addition to moving beyond the design phase for the ERP system, Hrdlicka also indicated that program expenses were a bit lower than initially forecast.

“In FY26, planned opex is expected to be at the lower end of the previous guidance range of $50-60 million and planned capex is expected to be below the guidance range of $40-50 million,” she said.

“We’re pleased to say that reflects lower expected spend for the program than we had previously thought would be incurred.”

Endeavour Group’s net profit after tax for the first half of FY26 fell 17.1 per cent year-on-year to $247 million.

The company is best known as the parent for retail chains Dan Murphy’s and BWS, but also has a hotels and wine production business as well.