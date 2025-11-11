Endeavour Group taps Qantas, Catch execs in digital leadership shake-up

Comes into effect in January.

Endeavour Group, home to the likes of BWS and Dan Murphy’s, will start the new year with a new-look digital leadership team sourced from Qantas and the now-defunct Catch.com.au.

Image credit: Endeavour Group

The company said in an ASX filing [pdf] that it has created a new chief customer officer role that brings together “marketing, customer insights, digital, ecommerce, data, AI and loyalty“ under a single executive.

The inaugural chief customer officer will be Catriona Larritt, who is currently chief customer and digital officer at Qantas.

Larritt – who was previously reported to be leaving the airline – is set to join Endeavour Group on January 27 next year.

Endeavour Group said that, while at Qantas, Larritt had “led a major change and transformation agenda focused on leveraging data, insights and technology to create a customer-centric ecosystem and elevated omnichannel experience”.

“Catriona has deep experience working in multi-brand businesses where ensuring clarity on consumers and unique and actionable positions for each of the brands is critical to success,” the company said.

Joining Larritt will be Brendan Sweeney, who takes over from Claire Smith as Endeavour Group’s chief digital and data officer.

Sweeney was most recently the managing director of now-defunct online marketplace Catch. He has also previously led a transformation of ecommerce at the fashion retailer Cotton On.

Endeavour Group said that Smith had decided to leave without elaborating.

She had only been chief digital and data officer since March this year, but was previously Endeavour Group’s CIO and director of its digital innovation arm, endeavourX.

She also previously held a number of roles at Woolworths Group, from which Endeavour Group was spun in 2021.

