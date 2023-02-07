Endeavour Group fills transformation director role

Endeavour Group has appointed Richard Bamber as its new transformation director as it continues to establish its own independent technology direction following its split from Woolworths Group.

Bamber officially commenced the position in January, posting on LinkedIn he was “excited” to start his new role at the Australian hotel and retail business.

An Endeavour Group spokesperson told iTnews that Bamber “brings a unique blend of technical acumen and business strategy to Endeavour Group”.

The group first put a call out for a transformation director last September to “lead the overall transformation program that started with the technology strategy driven by the merger of Endeavour Group’s hotel and retail businesses, and the demerger from Woolworths Group”.

The business demerged from Woolworths Group in 2021, with the supermarket giant originally stating it would continue to provide Endeavour's IT systems and services.

Bamber is set to report to chief strategy officer Agnieszka Pfeiffer and organise the strategic programs that oversee the company’s transformation.

Endeavour Group has already transitioned end-user computing and a data analytics platform.

It has also set up its own Endeavour Group technology operating model, as well as multiple programs through the transformation.

The company is looking to modernise and simplify how it operates by introducing a new people system, commerce tool, order management system, enterprise resource planning system and point-of-sale system.

Prior to joining Endeavour Group, Bamber was the chief platform and innovation officer at software company Clear Dynamics for two years.

He was also previously a partner at Boston Consulting Group for over six years and IBM for more than eight years.