Endeavour Group appoints new CIO

Claire Smith.

Following departure of Judith Powell.

Endeavour Group has appointed the director of its innovation arm Claire Smith as its new chief information officer, following the departure of Judith Powell.

Smith had been acting as interim CIO since the end of last year when Powell left for electricity transmission network operator, Transgrid.

During this time Smith oversaw the technology team while maintaining her endeavourX role and continued “to enable the delivery of Endeavour Group’s technology transformation plans,” according to Endeavour Group CEO and managing director Steve Donohue.

“In particular, Claire has been able to continue to drive our transformation and we are delighted she will now permanently lead Endeavour Group's technology agenda,” Donohue said.

With Smith now in the CIO spot, Steve Cuda has stepped up as interim director at endeavourX while a recruitment process takes place.

Cuda, who has been Endeavour Group's general manager of loyalty and personalisation for a year-and-a-half, will now oversee a large-scale recruitment process currently underway at the group, which is aiming to hire 300 new technology personnel.

Smith and Cuda are expected to transition responsibilities in the coming weeks.

Smith said the new challenge will “allow me to continue to drive Endeavour Group’s strategy, building on the successes of the endeavourX team in recent years.”

“Endeavour Group has a very bright future due to the exceptional talent we have working on our transformation agenda," she said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with these fantastic teams across our business to ensure our technology is meeting the needs of our customers and team now and into the future.” 

Endeavour Group also appointed Richard Bamber as its new transformational director last month.

