Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

By on
Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Preparing $25 million innovation fund.

Endeavour Energy is predicting ICT capex of $129 million from 2024-2029, and will establish a $25 million innovation fund over the same period.

The figures are revealed in the energy retailer’s regulatory proposal, published this week (pdf).

The 2024-2029 capex is sharply down from the $326 million spent between 2019 and 2024, which was more than $200 million higher than predicted in the energy provider’s previous regulatory proposal.

Endeavour Energy explained that its previous high spending was a correction needed to update aging systems after its part-privatisation in 2017.

“After a prolonged period of under-investment our technology platforms were beyond end-of-life, poor performing, expensive to maintain, without ongoing support in some instances and unable to meet our compliance obligations or facilitate the customer service and productivity improvements available with modern technology”, it said in the regulatory proposal.

The spending included a core SAP platform built to replace 26 legacy systems, an advanced distribution management system (ADMS) which “enabled Endeavour Energy to replace a manual pin board control room operation and an aging Outage Management System with a real-time, electronic management system reflecting the increasing convergence of network and non-network infrastructure”; and improvements to security.

With those projects now complete, ICT capex will return to a more sustainable level, Endeavour Energy said.

The proposed $25 million innovation fund includes some tech spending.

The uptake of rooftop solar has changed the loads on Endeavour Energy’s distribution infrastructure, so managing and taking advantage of that resource is a priority.

Part of the innovation fund will be spent on “orchestration and DSO” (distribution system operator), which will focus on ‘facilitating consumer participation in the energy market rather than building more infrastructure, and go beyond “poles and wire”.

Other innovation fund projects will include developing electric vehicle services; sustainability solutions including energy efficiency; and climate resilience.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
endeavour energysapstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ASX re-establishes dedicated CIO position

ASX re-establishes dedicated CIO position
Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure

Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure
Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs

Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs
Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?