Encyclopedia Britannica sues OpenAI over AI training

Encyclopedia Britannica and its ⁠Merriam-Webster subsidiary ⁠have sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court for allegedly misusing their reference materials to train its artificial intelligence models.

Britannica said in the complaint ‌that Microsoft-backed OpenAI used ‌its ‌online articles and encyclopedia and ‌dictionary entries to teach its flagship ⁠chatbot ChatGPT to respond to human prompts and "cannibalised" Britannica's web traffic with AI-generated summaries of its content.

"Our models empower innovation, and are trained on ​publicly available data and grounded in fair use," an OpenAI spokesperson said ⁠in response to the lawsuit.

Spokespeople and attorneys for Britannica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is one of many high-stakes lawsuits filed by copyright owners including authors and news outlets against tech companies for using their material to train AI systems without permission.

Britannica filed a ​related lawsuit against artificial intelligence ⁠startup Perplexity AI last year that ⁠is still ongoing.

AI companies have argued that their systems make fair use ​of copyrighted content by transforming it into something ‌new.

Britannica's lawsuit ⁠said that OpenAI unlawfully copied nearly 100,000 of its articles to train GPT large language models.

The complaint said that ChatGPT ‌produces "near-verbatim" copies of Britannica's encyclopedia entries, dictionary definitions and other content, diverting users who would otherwise visit its websites.

Britannica also accused OpenAI of infringing its ​trademarks by implying that it has permission to reproduce its material and wrongfully citing Britannica in false AI "hallucinations."

Britannica requested an unspecified ‌amount of ⁠monetary damages and ​a court order blocking the alleged infringement.