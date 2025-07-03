El Jannah backs Salesforce martech stack to support store expansion

El Jannah’s rise in Australia’s quick service restaurant options is being supported by a martech stack from Salesforce, which is helping the charcoal chicken chain engage customers and grow revenue.

Speaking at an Agentforce summit in Melbourne, El Jannah’s head of marketing Adam Issa said that just as the company’s store network is expanding - with a new location opening every 12-to-15 days on average - it has moved from a “non-existent” to relatively sophisticated digital presence and marketing stack in a short time.

Issa said the company wanted to be part of customers’ decision-making process when they next decided to eat out.

After six to eight months of implementation, Issa said El Jannah had managed “to map every interaction, connecting point-of-sale, app, loyalty, [and] online ordering channels, all for a single customer view.”

It has also implemented 14 marketing “journeys” so far, covering the “bare basics” such as a welcome to the brand and anniversary of sign-up, to more sophisticated uses for managing churn, leads and unsubscriptions.

“We also then created RFM [recency, frequency and monetary value] segments [of customers],” Issa said.

This, among other things, allowed El Jannah to separate individual and corporate customers, and tailor messages and offers to them.

Issa outlined strong results from having the systems and segmentation in place - including a 180 percent increase in purchase frequency and 60 percent rise in average spend per visit.

The systems also helped the company revive a small fried chicken pieces product that was initially removed “due to supply chain issues”.

“We absolutely heard [it] from our guests [about the product discontinuation, but] we wanted to know how much of this was just social fuel and how much of it was actually fact,” Issa said.

“We delved into the data of all customers who have purchased that product in the past within Marketing Cloud.”

After confirming there was genuine demand for the product, it was revived with the support of a “multi-channel relaunch”.

“This is the perfect combination of how we would use data to talk to customers, and [how we can] make sure that we bring products back that they’ve mentioned they want back,” Issa said.

The company is also using Salesforce’s Agentforce AI service to analyse campaign effectiveness, and Issa suggested further use cases for the technology.

“I think we were the first restaurant brand to implement Agentforce,” he said.

“We want to further embed Agentforce … to unify all signals such as reviews, app activity and customer sentiment.”

Issa also foreshadowed work to personalise the web and app experience for customers with “dynamic menus, tailored offers and journeys”, to drive consistency of communications across channels, and to improve open rates.

“I’m a big believer in questioning the status quo,” Issa said.

“I’m pushing my team constantly on what is the subject line that’s going to make the most people open [a communication] - what is it we need to say for them to have some sort of emotive response and then look forward to the next [message]?”

With a rapidly growing store footprint, Issa said the chain aims to continue using digital channels and marketing to “reach more customers”.