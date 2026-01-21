Eightfold sued for helping companies secretly score job seekers

By
Follow google news

AI's role in recruitment challenged.

Eightfold AI, a venture capital-backed artificial intelligence hiring platform used ​by Microsoft, ⁠PayPal and many other Fortune 500 companies, is being sued in California for allegedly compiling reports used to screen job applicants without their knowledge.

Eightfold sued for helping companies secretly score job seekers

The lawsuit accusing Eightfold of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) shows how ‌consumer advocates are seeking to apply existing law to AI ⁠systems ‌capable of drawing inferences about individuals based on vast amounts ‍of data.

Eightfold provides tools that promise ⁠to speed up the hiring process by assessing job applicants and predicting whether they would be a good fit for a job using massive amounts of data from online resumes and job listings.

But candidates who apply for jobs at ‍companies that use those tools are not given notice and a chance to dispute errors, job applicants Erin Kistler and Sruti Bhaumik allege in ‌their proposed class action.

Because of that, they claim Eightfold violated the FCRA and a California law that gives consumers the right to view and challenge credit reports used in lending and hiring. 

"There is no AI exemption to these laws, which have for decades been an essential tool in protecting job applicants from abuses by third parties - like background check companies - that profit by collecting information about and evaluating job applicants," they said in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Eightfold did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Eightfold is backed by venture capital firms including SoftBank Vision Fund and General Catalyst.  

Kistler and Bhaumik sued in California state court on behalf of all US job seekers who applied for jobs and were evaluated using ‌the company's tools.

Labour law firm Outten & Golden and nonprofit advocacy group Towards Justice represent the proposed class.

Eightfold ‌creates talent profiles of job seekers that include personality descriptions such as "team player" and "introvert," rank their "quality of education," and predict their future titles and companies, according to the lawsuit.

Kistler applied to roles at several companies ‌that use Eightfold, including PayPal, and Bhaumik applied to companies including Microsoft, according to the complaint.

Both hold science or tech degrees and have more than 10 years of experience.

Neither was hired, and both believe that Eightfold's tools played a ​role.

Microsoft and PayPal are not defendants in the lawsuit.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment.

A spokesperson for PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One-third of Eightfold customers are Fortune 500 companies, including ⁠Salesforce and ​Bayer, according to the company's website.

The New York State Department of Labor and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment also offer Eightfold-powered platforms for job ‌seekers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aihrrecruitment

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack
State of HR Tech

State of HR Tech
Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems

Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems
Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"

Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?