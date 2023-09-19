eHealth NSW launches search for CTO

eHealth NSW is after a new executive director, service delivery and chief technology officer (ED/CTO).

Kieron McGarry has been acting in the role since April when Farhoud Salimi left to take up the CTO role at Telstra Health.

McGarry is an eHealth NSW veteran, having been with the agency in a variety of senior roles since 2014.

The new ED/CTO will be in charge of a staff of around 1600 full-time equivalent personnel and a total budget in excess of $600 million.

They will be responsible for “delivery, operation and support of all statewide ICT infrastructure, applications, data and support services”, to provide “highly available, secure, scalable and robust digital / ICT systems, platforms and services”.

The agency has launched a number of high-profile projects in 2022 and 2023, including a cloud migration which in December was running well ahead of the NSW state government’s target to get 25 percent of workloads into the cloud.

In November 2022, eHealth NSW awarded a contract to US vendor Epic Systems to help implement a statewide single patient record.

iTnews approached eHealth NSW, but the agency declined comment.