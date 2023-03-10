ECB to test banks for cyber resilience, Enria says

By on
ECB to test banks for cyber resilience, Enria says

Sharp rise in attacks.

The European Central Bank plans to test the cyber resilience of the euro zone's top banks after a sharp rise in cyber attacks, including after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ECB supervisory chief Andrea Enria told a Lithuanian newspaper.

"Next year we are launching a thematic stress test on cyber resilience, which will try to test how banks are able to respond to and recover from a successful cyber attack," Enria told Verslo žinios.

The ECB has long been warning banks to be alert for cyberattacks from Russia after the European Union passed a long series of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"There has been a significant increase in cyberattacks," Enria said.

"We cannot apportion this to any specific source, but it is a fact that the number of these attacks has increased since the war started."

Enria said that part of the problem is that banks are outsourcing some of their critical IT infrastructure to outside providers or other entities in their group.

But banks can be cut off from counterparties quickly, including through sanctions, leaving them vulnerable.

Results of the test are due around the middle of 2024, Enria said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyber securityecbeuropean central bankrussiasecurityukraine

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian National Maritime Museum hit by alleged 'trusted insider' attack

Australian National Maritime Museum hit by alleged 'trusted insider' attack
Researchers discover 'kill switch' in Starlink terminals

Researchers discover 'kill switch' in Starlink terminals
Frontier Software breach spreads to NSW Health

Frontier Software breach spreads to NSW Health
CBA's Indonesian subsidiary hit by cyber attack

CBA's Indonesian subsidiary hit by cyber attack

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?