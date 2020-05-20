easyJet hackers access details of 9 million customers

A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2000 of them.

The news of the late January attack means the budget airline, which has grounded most of its flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is locked in a long-running battle with its founder and biggest shareholder, could face a hefty fine.

British Airways, which was hit in 2018 with the theft of hundreds of thousands of credit card details, is still appealing a fine from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of 183.4 million pounds ($343 million).

"Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said.

"As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications."

easyJet said it did not look like any personal information had been misused. It has engaged leading forensic experts to investigate the issue and has also notified the UK National Cyber Security Centre.

"We would like to apologise to those customers who have been affected by this incident," Lundgren said.

An easyJet spokeswoman declined to comment on who was responsible for the attack and Reuters could not determine on whose behalf the hackers were working.