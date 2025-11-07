DVA trials ChatGPT-based tool with 300 staff

Says tool won't have access to personal client info.

Australia’s lead veterans’ welfare department has started testing an AI chatbot in the hope of making it easier for staff to access policy and compensation information.

Around 300 staff within Department of Veteran's Affairs (DVA) claims benefits division are testing the new chatbot in a proof-of-concept exercise to examine whether it can make customer interactions smoother.

Based on OpenAI's ChatGPT, it's hoped that the tool, which the department calls "CLIKChat , will streamline processes for accessing DVA records to make customer interactions smoother. 

CLIKChat won't have access to clients' personal information and is meant to be a digital assistance tool rather than a mandatory part of claim processing, a DVA spokesperson emphasised. 

“CLIKChat does not access veteran records or personal data and it does not make decisions or give recommendations,” DVA spokesperson told iTnews. 

"The tool is for internal use only and aims to help staff quickly navigate publicly available policy and compensation information, and improve accuracy of information for claims teams," the spokesperson added.

DVA clients and the public will not have access to CLIKChat.

Also, the DVA only allows staff members who have completed AI training to use the tool, the spokesperson said. The department did not provide details about the training course.

The bot is based on OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.1 Mini model and the department said it built the tool internally. It said it started developing the tool in May and started the proof-of-concept trial in October.

According to DVA, its developers used the national AI policies and frameworks, in particular its Policy for the responsible use of AI in government, to guide their work.

The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations developed a similar tool called Parlihelper. Parlihelper summarises Senate estimates hearings to keep updated about  government business. 

Other government bodies, such as the National Archives, are currently investigating ways to use AI to assist with essential activities.  

