Dutch hacker obtained virtually all Austrians' personal data

By on
Dutch hacker obtained virtually all Austrians' personal data

Offered it for sale.

A Dutch hacker arrested in November obtained and offered for sale the full name, address and date of birth of virtually everyone in Austria, the Alpine nation's police said.

A user believed to be the hacker offered the data for sale in an online forum in May 2020, presenting it as "the full name, gender, complete address and date of birth of presumably every citizen" in Austria, police said in a statement, adding that investigators had confirmed its authenticity.

The trove comprised close to nine million sets of data, police said.

Austria's population is roughly 9.1 million.

The hacker had also put "similar data sets" from Italy, the Netherlands and Colombia up for sale, Austrian police said, adding that they did not have further details.

The Austrian information is so-called registration data - basic information including a current address that residents are required to provide to the authorities.

"Since this data was freely available on the Internet, it must absolutely be assumed that these registration data are, in full or in part, irrevocably in the hands of criminals," the police said, adding that unknown people were believed to have paid for the data.

The 25-year-old suspect arrested in an Amsterdam apartment was known to international police and is under investigation by the Dutch police and judicial authorities, Austrian police said.

A spokesman added that the statement was only published now so as not to hinder those investigations.

The police did not elaborate on the consequences for Austrians' data security.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
austriahacksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

QUT alerts staff, students to data breach

QUT alerts staff, students to data breach
Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'

Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'
International ransomware-fighting group gets to work

International ransomware-fighting group gets to work
WA to create cyber security hazard plan

WA to create cyber security hazard plan

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?