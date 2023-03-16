Dutch court finds Facebook misused data

By on
Dutch court finds Facebook misused data

Improperly used personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020.

A Dutch court hearing a class action lawsuit has found that Facebook Ireland improperly used personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020, saying the company had "violated the law".

"Personal information was processed for the purposes of advertising when in this case that is not allowed," a summary of the Amsterdam court ruling said.

"Personal information was given to third parties without Facebook users being informed and without there being a legal basis to do so."

The decision was directed at Facebook Ireland because it is the part of the company that oversees the processing of Dutch user data.

The case has not yet progressed to the phase where any damages could be claimed.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company was "pleased" with parts of the decision but would appeal others, noting that some of the claims date back more than a decade.

"We know that privacy is important to our Dutch users and we want them to have control over how their data is used," the person said.

A spokesperson for the plaintiff, Data Privacy Stichting, said the group now hopes to sit down with Facebook to negotiate a settlement.

It's "a pretty big decision and we're obviously very glad," said spokesperson Gerard Spierenburg."

"We think this is a very strong signal not only to Facebook but to all companies that are unrightfully using their users' data."

The Data Privacy group was launched in 2020 as a partnership between a group of law firms and the Dutch Consumers' Association to try to seek damages.

Spierenburg said 190,000 had signed up for the initiative, but any of the roughly 10 million Dutch people who used Facebook during the relevant period can join if the case moves to a damages phase.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
facebookmetameta platformsnetherlandsstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions
CSIRO appoints first chief digital officer

CSIRO appoints first chief digital officer
FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns
Virgin Australia looks to strengthen its cyber security

Virgin Australia looks to strengthen its cyber security

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?