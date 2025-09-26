DTA stands up new platform to track gov tech spending

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has launched a new platform to improve its visibility of spending on technology across the federal government.

The agency has built the architecture and base capability for an integrated data platform (IDP), which functions as a customer relationship management (CRM) and case management system.

Built on its Microsoft 365 stack, the platform allows the DTA to track engagements with other government agencies relating to investment oversight.

It also serves as a case management capability to track tech projects’ status within the DTA’s recently launched Investment Oversight Framework, a whole-of-government approach to managing digital and ICT investments.

The framework follows tech investments through six key stages: strategic planning, prioritisation, contestability, assurance, sourcing, and operations.

“It involves capturing and connecting data across each of the six [stages] to better monitor progress, assess risks, and ensure alignment with strategic priorities,” DTA chief technology officer Andrew Morrison said.

Morrison told iTnews that the platform currently uses DTA data, but will be expanded to allow agencies to submit data to the agency about their digital investments for integration into the platform.

“Data submitted to the IDP will only be accessible to the DTA and the agency submitting it,” he said.

“The platform is not intended to share data across the entirety of the Australian government.”